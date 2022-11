On Sunday, Oct. 30, Pastor Adam Webber of Open Prairie United Church of Christ received a donation of $1,344 from Chelsea Sanchez of Chelsea Gives Back.

The donation was given in support of the church’s ‘Loads of Love’ laundry project which provided quarters and laundry detergent once each month for anyone who is in need of help paying at the Village Laundry at 12 W. Peru St in Princeton.

Anyone interested in helping or looking for more information can call the church at 815-872-5150.