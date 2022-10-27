Princeton Public Library to host American classical guitarist Peter Fletcher on Nov. 1

The Princeton Public Library will host a Peter Fletcher recital at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 698 E. Peru St.

Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City and performs more than 80 concerts a year around the country.

The performance, “Music of Four Centuries,” will be music from the Baroque period through the 20th Century.

He will perform pieces from Santiago de Murcia, Domenico Scarlatti, J.S. Bach, Mauro Giuliani, Nicolo Paganini, Manuel Ponce, Edvard Grieg, Alexander Tansman, Fransisco Tarrega and Isaac Albeniz.

This concert is free and all are welcome to attend.