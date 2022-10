The Princeton Moose Lodge will hold a Halloween Dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 1339 Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

The dance will feature the Generic’s Goodies Band and the dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Costumes are recommended.

There will be a $5 cover charge per person for the dance.