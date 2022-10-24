Milk and Moon Lactation Counseling LLC opens in Spring Valley

Milk and Moon Lactation Counseling LLC is celebrating the opening of a new human milk depot and dispensary located at 105 W St. Paul St. in Spring Valley.

Milk and Moon has entered a partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes and are excited to join forces in attempts to make a difference in the lives of babies and families throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

“I believe that optimizing lactation support for breastfeeding families should begin as early as pregnancy and extend through birth practices, postpartum and beyond,” Owner and Founder of Milk and Moon Lactation LLC Joleen Bice. “Providing safe donor milk at a community level is necessary. When lactating parents are unable to produce enough breast milk for their babies,donor milk can bridge the gap of supplementation by providing important nutrients and immune factors that will allow an infant to thrive.”

As a depot, Milk and Moon will collect and store milk donations from donors who are screened and approved through Milk Bank WGL. The milk donations are then sent to the milk bank, where they are pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

The pasteurized donor milk will then be available for purchase through the dispensary.

“Having a local donor milk dispensary is such a great community asset for families,” Clinical Manager at Milk Bank WGL Amber Barnes said. “Now, families have another choice when it comes to nutrition for their babies.”

In addition to donor milk services, Milk and Moon will provide latch assessments, weighted feeds, breast pump education, flange sizing, pump rental services and more. Milk and Moon offers both in-person and virtual services to provide increased access to families.

All services are provided by appointment only. Approved donors and families interested in dropping off milk, purchasing milk or other services should call or text 815-503-9521 for scheduling.

Individuals who are interested in becoming a donor through Milk Bank WGL can visit the bank’s website at www.milkbankwgl.org.