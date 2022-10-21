Princeton Library to host vampire-themed escape room

The Princeton Public Library will be hosting the ‘What we hunt in the Shadows’ escape room set in a vampire hunter’s study.

Participants will solve riddles to find and unlock clues in order to defeat an evil vampire before they too become its victims.

The escape room will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the library’s Matson Meeting Room.

Slots start on the hour with 45 minutes to find and destroy the vampire. This event is family-friendly, however the puzzles will be best solved by third graders and up. The library recommends groups of up to 6.

Programs at the Princeton Public Library are free and open to all, but pre-registration is required for this event. Contact the Youth Services department by calling 815-875-1331, ext. 220.