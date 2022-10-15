OSF St. Clare in Princeton releases Community Health Needs Assessment results

OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center has announced the results of its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.

Community Health Needs Assessments are required of tax-exempt hospitals through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Conducted every three years through community surveys, the assessment looks to evaluate the overall health of Bureau County and creates an opportunity to improve the health of the community.

There were 559 surveys collected in 2022, including community members most at-risk due to limited financial means.

The assessment is part of an ongoing collaborative effort by OSF Saint Clare and community partners, including Bruce Jewelers, the City of Princeton, Rotary Club of Princeton and MTM Recognition.

The findings of this year’s assessment highlight the following areas of concern: behavioral health, including mental health and substance use, and healthy behaviors, defined as active living and healthy eating and their impact on obesity.

With these areas in mind, OSF Saint Clare is developing a three-year implementation strategy for Bureau County to improve health and well-being by empowering people with information, knowledge and accessibility.

“The community health needs assessment is a valuable process OSF takes part in every three years,” Jackie Kernan, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center said. “With the information it provides, we continue to collaborate with individuals and other organizations to transform health care by eliminating barriers, increasing access and delivering the right care at the right time and place in the right manner to achieve a healthier county.”