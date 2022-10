MANLIUS - The 6th annual JDRF Spaghetti Supper will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Manlius Sportsman’s Club. A free will donation will be taken with all proceeds to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Royal Neighbors will match up to $1,000. Drive-through, carry-out and dine-in are available. Gluten free is available upon request. For more information or to donate, contact Sara Edlefson at 815-878-3609.