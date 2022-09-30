Festival 56 to host comedy group G.I.T Improv on Oct. 8

Festival 56 in Princeton will host the touring comedy group G.I.T Improv at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Grace Theater. The show is suitable for all ages.

Formerly known as Guys In Ties, G.I.T. Improv began in Rock Island in 1997 and has since become a multi-award-winning comedy institution, providing hours of interactive entertainment in the Quad Cities area as well as nationwide.

The group has opened for and/or performed with Weird Al Yankovic, Norm MacDonald, Howie Mandel, Darrell Hammond, Sinbad, Brad Sherwood, Tim Bedore and many more.

G.I.T. Improv looks to bring the joy of improv to corporate workshops, theatre and improv festivals and other events and venues.