Electronics recycling event set Oct. 22 in Sheffield

Bureau County will host a countywide electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the St. Patrick Church parking lot located at 231 West Atkinson St. in Sheffield.

This free collection event is limited to only Bureau County residents and there is a limit of seven items per drop off. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other ID, with an address may be required.

Event is subject to end when semi­ collection containers fill to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away and the event is not open to businesses. Event is scheduled to continue in rain or shine.

Accepted items include adding machines, answering machines, calculators, camcorders, cell phones, computers, copiers, DVD/VHS players, electric motors, FAX machines, gaming consoles, handheld electronics, iPads, laptop computers, modems, monitors, pagers, printers, scanners, shredders, smart watches, stereos, tablets, telephones, TVs and VCRs.

Not accepted items include microwaves, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, vacuums, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, fans, blenders, toasters, washers, dryers and white goods including refrigerators, freezers, stoves and major home appliances.

Email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov for more information or if you have any questions.