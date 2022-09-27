Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold monthly meeting on Oct. 6

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program for the month will feature the Hocus Pocus Hags. The group originates from the Illinois Valley and are a group of ladies having fun as a German witch-dancing group.

The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The guild’s normal guest admission fee will be waived this month and instead a donation will be made on behalf of the Hocus Pocus Hags to the Second Story Teen Center in Princeton.

Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24, which is prorated from the month you join.

For more information, contact Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171, Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635 of visit the group’s Facebook page.