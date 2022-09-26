National Life Prayer Chain to be held on Oct. 2 in Veterans Park in Princeton

This year’s National Life Prayer Chain event will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Veterans Park in Princeton across from city hall.

This event is planned to be a peaceful and prayerful public display of pro-life Americans. From 3 to 4 p.m., the group will stand in silence along Main Street.

Signs will be available and everyone of every age is welcome. If you are unable to stand for an hour, you may bring a chair.

For questions, contact St. Louis Respect Life Coordinator Rita Tracey at 815-879-0308.