Walnut’s sixth annual Fall Fest on Main to be held on Oct. 1

The Walnut Chamber of Commerce has announced the sixth annual Fall Fest on Main will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 at Liberty Square.

The day is planned to include free kids games, a vendor show, axe throwing, pumpkin painting, hayrack rides and First Christian Church sponsoring free donuts and ciders from Boggio’s until they run out.

The Walnut Fire Department will also hold an open house with fire truck rides and other activities starting at 12 p.m. Due to popular demand, the Mobile Escape Room will be back from 1-8 p.m. and family bingo will be in the Community Building from 3-5 p.m.

New activities for 2022 will include cow pie bingo at 1 p.m., Magic by Corey from 4-6 p.m. and a golf cart parade at 5:30 p.m.

Cow pie bingo squares are currently being sold at Walnut businesses, with the square the cow ‘deposits’ on will award the winning square up to $1,000.

Live music throughout the day will include local acts including The Barn Ratz from 12-2 p.m., Industrial Wood 3-5 p.m. and The Wise Guys from 6-9 p.m.

Food and drink vendors for the day include Cafe 129, Swamp Tales, La Katrina Autentica, The Dog House, The Italian, Didoughs, Bent River Brewing Company, Cows Coffee, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy and Bills World Famous Lemonade.

“Fall Fest is a family friendly event with everything happening within walking distance right in the middle of Walnut on Main Street,” Chamber Director Brent Jamison said. “We have a great day planned again this year. We couldn’t do it without the 100 plus volunteers and our local businesses that support this event.”

On the night before Fall Fest, a Chili Cook-Off will also be held from 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Square.