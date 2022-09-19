BCR/PCR Notebook: Putnam County learning the game in co-op with Hall

The new football co-op between Hall and Putnam County has come together well this season.

PC has given the Red Devils program a much needed numbers boost with the addition of 18 players this fall. The list includes two seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and 11 freshmen.

Still, the co-op has just 16 upperclassmen, six seniors (three from each school) and 10 juniors (7 for Hall, 3 for PC).

“The kids are really good,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said.

The catch — the PC kids are learning the game as few have played much before. None saw varsity time through the first three weeks.

“They’re learning and they understand that, and we’re trying to give them playing time when we can and still try to teach them what’s going on,” Tieman said. “They’ve never played football, especially the older kids. It’s hard to get them in when they really don’t know what’s going on, but we’re trying.”

The Red Devils are off a 1-3 start, dropping Friday’s game at Morrison in overtime, 38-32.

Hall will be home for Week 5 for Mendota (2-2).

Between them Hall and PC have a combined enrollment of 702 and would be classified now as a 4A team. On its own, Hall had an enrollment of 437 as a 3A school.

Red Devils newcomers coming over from PC are: seniors Alex Johll and Joel Rangel; juniors Trevor Balma, Miguel Reveles and Kyler Williams; sophomores Ayden Lawless and Cam Spradling; and freshmen Brayden Bickerman, Cayden Bouxsein, Dylan Glynn, Carter Grandadam, Derick Kauffman, Edwin Mondoni, Talon Pack, Juan Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez and Eric Vipond.

They join varsity members from Hall, including seniors Hunter Meagher, Mac Resetich, Joe Schrader and Caden Backes and juniors Joseph Bacidore, Gianni Guerrini, Tristen Redcliff, DeAnthony Weatherspoon, Lucas Milton, Leo Lopez and Joel Koch,