BCR Notebook: Princeton’s Carson Etheridge playing the waiting game

Princeton senior Carson Etheridge continues to play the waiting game coming back from a knee injury he suffered this spring in track.

When cleared to play, he would have to practice for two weeks.

“I’m waiting, I’m waiting (to play),” he said during Wednesday’s practice

His waiting game will have to wait longer, unfortunately. He got disappointing news Thursday, and was not cleared to play by his physical therapist and doctor.

He completely tore his ACL and both MCLs doing a warmup in track.

“I was kicking up and over the hurdles and my foot caught it and came down on the one end and twisted weird,” he said.

Etheridge said it stinks to just watch, but is being supportive as the team plays on.

For now, Etheridge keeps busy any way he can, cheering on his teammates in games and picking up footballs and equipment during practice. He is also keeping a close eye on freshman brother, Casey, who’s been getting some reps for the varsity in their blowout games.

“He’s been doing good. I like watching him,” he said. “He’s fun to watch.”

Who was that on?

When a penalty was called in last week’s game with Hall, Princeton assistant coach Nick Vujanov asked the officials, “Who was that on?”

When Vujanov was told No. 58, who just so happens to be his son, sophomore Anthony, he yelled at him, ‘Don’t do that.’ The official got a chuckle when told by the coaching staff it was his son.

1989 Tigers reunite

At least four members of Princeton’s 1989 state runner-up team were back in town for the Homestead Festival last week and in attendance for the Tigers-Red Devils game Friday night. Doug Bruyn, Kipp Wahlgren, Eric Pierce and Kirk Stevens took in the game and met up with old teammate Brian Drake, who is a member of the PHS chain gang.

Bruyn was the quarterback for the 1989 Tigers, but he said he never ran as fast as present day Teegan Davis break off a 48-yard touchdown against Hall.