Bureau County 4-H is growing an in need of volunteers

Bureau County 4-H is growing and looking for volunteers to become leaders to impact area youths by helping them learn and grow.

4-H is looking to add clubs in several communities throughout Bureau County. Those interested can contact Bureau County Program Coordinator Danielle Gapinski for more information at des85@illinois.edu or 815-875-2878.

For questions or information, call University of Illinois Extension - Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.