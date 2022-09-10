Bureau County’s 4-H Federation seeks new members

Bureau County’s 4-H Federation is looking for members. The group is the banding together of youth, ages 13 and older, from different clubs into one representative group.

Leadership training, decision making, county event planning and socialization are the focus of Federation members. This is an opportunity to gain skills for future college and scholarship applications as well as to build a resume.

The following dates and locations are currently scheduled activity dates through the end of 2022: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the U of I Extension in Princeton; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Achievement Awards – Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the U of I Extension in Princeton; and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the U of I Extension in Princeton.

To be a part of 4-H Federation, contact Danielle Gapinski at des85@illinois.edu or 815-875-2878.

For questions or information, call the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, please indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and Oglesby on the IVCC campus.