Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY announce 2022 Community grant recipients

The Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY have teamed up to recognize organizations, businesses and people for taking an extra step to better their community and make an impact.

In the winter of 2020, both organizations set out to start the Community Impact Grant Program which was set in place to help various projects improve the communities around the county while creating partnerships with groups and individuals.

Grant proposals were accepted from Jan. 1 through March 1 with the organization or individual applying for the grant having to be based in or have operations in Bureau county.

After consideration, the $5,000 grant was divided and awarded to Princeton High School Music Boosters, Tiskilwa Community Foundation and Bureau County Workcamp.

The Princeton High School Music Boosters submitted a proposal for Back the Band as the grant was used to help fund a portion of the new Princeton High School band uniforms.

The group had completed multiple fundraisers and still fell short of their $35,000 goal to purchase 75 new uniforms and capes for two drum majors.

The uniforms have been purchased and will be ready for the school year.

Tiskilwa Community Foundation submitted a proposal to help defray the cost to construct a pavilion at a city park. The current shelters have been used for years for many celebratory functions within the community and a need for an additional pavilion was recognized. The grant was used to offset the cost of the building materials as much of the construction was done by an estimated twenty-two community volunteers and leaders. The shelter was completed in late July, just in time for the annual Pow Wow Days Festival. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Information on the 2023 Community Impact Grant will be released in the coming months.

The La Moille Community Methodist Church submitted a proposal for the 2022 Bureau County Workcamp.

Each year the program addresses residential fix-up projects such as installing wheelchair ramps, cleaning and painting exterior surfaces and other home improvements.

Workcamp grant funds were used to cover material costs related to fixing up and repairing selected applicant’s residences.

The grant is made possible from funding by the Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial Representatives Ron Behrends, Tyler Hansen, GW Leynaud, Mike Morris, Crane Schafer, Jim Scruggs, TJ Scruggs and Agency Manager Dan Kniss.