2022 Central Bank Homestead Medallion Hunt clues

Clues will be released at 5 p.m. daily until the medallion has been found.

Clue #1: This year’s Homestead Medallion Hunt is underway

Good luck to all of you as you play

This year’s theme is “Small Town Big Heart”

This game is much harder than throwing a dart

The colors for the year are blue and white

Be aware of others as you look day and night

Clue #2: The race is to see who can find it the fastest

The bar is set high but we know you can pass this

Keep your search within the city lines

When you’re all grown up, you will remember these times

After clue #2 you’re one step closer to the spot

Everyone learned a little bit, but we didn’t share a lot