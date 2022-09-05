2022 Central Bank Homestead Medallion Hunt clues

Clues will be released at 5 p.m. daily until the medallion has been found.
Clue #1: This year’s Homestead Medallion Hunt is underway
Good luck to all of you as you play
This year’s theme is “Small Town Big Heart”
This game is much harder than throwing a dart
The colors for the year are blue and white
Be aware of others as you look day and night
Clue #2: The race is to see who can find it the fastest
The bar is set high but we know you can pass this
Keep your search within the city lines
When you’re all grown up, you will remember these times
After clue #2 you’re one step closer to the spot
Everyone learned a little bit, but we didn’t share a lot