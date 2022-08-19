Bureau County 4-Hers take home multiple Illinois State Fair honors

Bureau County 4-H earned multiple state fair delegates participate in the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 13. Of those participants, multiple reserve honors and inspire awards.
Receiving reserve honors were Haven Pierson of Western Winning Wonders 4-H Club for her Visual Arts: Glass/Plastic project and Serenity Stone of Zearing 4-H Club for her Visual Arts: Wood project.
Inspire award also were given to Reese Aukes of Manlius Boys & Girls 4-H Club for her Animal Science project and Anastasia Sondgeroth of Zearing 4-H Club for her Visual Arts: Heritage Arts project.
Other participants included Trisha Cole, Ashlynn DePatis, Louis Dubberstine, Lydia Edlefson, Natalie Edlefson, Cody Galassi, Brooklynn Ganschow, Lydia Hardy, Elizabeth Jones, Hayden Lewis, Myla McCoy, Riley Nelson, Emma Nicoli, Quinnlyn Peach, Josephine Rupp, Vivienne Rupp, Karlie Schultz, Gabryelle Trujillo, Kloey Trujillo and Livia Vohland.