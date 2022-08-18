Liberty Village of Princeton to announce newly enhanced memory care program on Aug. 23

The celebration of Memory Lane: Fitness for the Mind will be held at Liberty Village of Princeton on from 2 to 4 p.m. on August 23. On Memory Lane, Liberty Village will seek to exercise the brain, enhance memory and maintain independence.

Memory Lane: Fitness for the Mind was established to allow residents a way to maintain as much independence as possible, with the support and assistance of our Memory Care Specialists.

Memory in Motion programs feature independence with everyday tasks such as dressing, bathing and maintaining personal hygiene.

The Memory Care Specialists have been provided rigorous training related to the care of those afflicted with memory impairment and are available around the clock to ensure that all interactions are guided by evidence-based interventions that encourage cognitive processing.

Fitness for the Mind gives caregivers the freedom to know that their loved ones are maximizing their remaining abilities and thriving daily to overcome the struggles related to memory impairment.

For more information or to tour Liberty Village of Princeton Memory Lane: Fitness for the Mind, contact them at 815-875-6600.