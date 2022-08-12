Red Hat Crazy Chicks of Princeton to host murder mystery dinner on Aug. 20

The Red Hat Crazy Chicks of Princeton will host a murder mystery dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Ye Olde Underground Inn, 219 S Sixth St., Princeton.

This event is open to the public with a dinner of chicken, pasta and salad provided for $15.

Participants, dressed in roaring 20s attire, will witness the “murder” of a Chicago mob boss as they attempt to discover who did it.

The organization’s members will be playing characters with extensive background and ties to the event as they work their way through all of the suspects.

The invited guest list includes Don Wannabe, MeMe Wannabe, Capo “Toto” Tequila, Don “Big Jim” Ravioli, among others.

The evening is scheduled to take between two to three hours with conversation, mystery and intrigue.