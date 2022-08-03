August 03, 2022
Photos: First responders and community members come together for Princeton’s National Night Out

National event is held annually on the first Tuesday in August

By Kim Shute

Princeton Police Officer Sara Rokey introduced Lucy, a 2 year-old bloodhound, and the department's newest K9 to Mayor Joel Quiram and Councilman Jerry Neumann during Tuesday's National Night Out at Zearing Park. (Kim Shute)

Princeton’s Police, first responders and several social agencies drew a sizeable crowd to Zearing Park on Tuesday for the National Night Out celebration.

National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August is, a nationwide community-building event designed to promote police-community partnerships.

Event-goers had the opportunity to meet with city police and fire officials along with many social welfare agencies including Freedom House, Arukah Institute of Healing, Bureau County Senior Center and more. The event was rounded out with K-9 demonstrations, fire truck tours, food and goody bags.

Princeton Police Officer Michael Kernan got a little (temporary) ink from Biker's Against Child Abuse member 'Bones' at National Night Out, the annual event build to foster community/police relations. (Kim Shute)

Beautiful weather and a popular annual event, National Night out brought out a sizeable crowd to Zearing Park Tuesday. Event goers had the opportunity to see K9 and fire equipment demonstrations, meet with officers and first responders, visit with several local social welfare agencies and more. (Kim Shute)