Photos: First responders and community members come together for Princeton’s National Night Out

Princeton’s Police, first responders and several social agencies drew a sizeable crowd to Zearing Park on Tuesday for the National Night Out celebration.

National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August is, a nationwide community-building event designed to promote police-community partnerships.

Event-goers had the opportunity to meet with city police and fire officials along with many social welfare agencies including Freedom House, Arukah Institute of Healing, Bureau County Senior Center and more. The event was rounded out with K-9 demonstrations, fire truck tours, food and goody bags.

Princeton Police Officer Michael Kernan got a little (temporary) ink from Biker's Against Child Abuse member 'Bones' at National Night Out, the annual event build to foster community/police relations. (Kim Shute)