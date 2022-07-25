Princeton Police and Park District to host National Night Out on Aug. 2

Princeton Police and Princeton Park District will host the annual National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at Zearing Park.

The annual event is held in recognition of America’s Night Out Against Crime and allows the public to learn more about local public safety.

According to event organizers, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

The event aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August by offering safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.