Princeton Fire Department welcomes Patrick Blackert as full-time member

Princeton Fire Department has welcomed a new full-time member, as Patrick Blackert officially joined the organization during Monday’s council meeting.

Blackert, who Princeton Fire Chief Scott Etheridge said comes from a ‘firefighting family’, began his service with Mineral Gold Fire Protection District.

Blackert previously worked for the Princeton Fire Department in part time fashion for four years before before moving onto the Ottawa Fire Department for three years as a firefighter and paramedic.

Blackert badging served as a special moment for him, as it was performed by his father John Blackert, Mineral Gold Fire Protection District’s Fire Chief.