July 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Princeton Fire Department welcomes Patrick Blackert as full-time member

Blackert previously served on the Princeton Fire Department in part-time fashion

By Kim Shute

Princeton Fire Department's newest firefighter, Patrick Blackert was officially sworn in during Monday's Council meeting. (Kim Shute)

Princeton Fire Department has welcomed a new full-time member, as Patrick Blackert officially joined the organization during Monday’s council meeting.

Blackert, who Princeton Fire Chief Scott Etheridge said comes from a ‘firefighting family’, began his service with Mineral Gold Fire Protection District.

Blackert previously worked for the Princeton Fire Department in part time fashion for four years before before moving onto the Ottawa Fire Department for three years as a firefighter and paramedic.

Blackert badging served as a special moment for him, as it was performed by his father John Blackert, Mineral Gold Fire Protection District’s Fire Chief.