Princeton’s animal control to relocate; city to buy building on North Church Street

The Princeton City Council approved the purchase of a residential building Monday at 1118 N. Church St., which will be converted to a new animal control facility.

According to City Manager Theresa Wittenauer, Princeton will close on the sale Thursday.

Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said the opening date for the facility to move is yet to be determined and will depend on what renovations the building will require. Kammerer also said his department has received funding to be able to move forward with the planned relocation.

City Council members also approved a bid less than $14,000 from Key Builders of Princeton to re-side with steel siding the former recycling center located at 16 E. Railroad Ave.

During a previous council meeting, Wittenauer said city is investing in the building in the hope of making it more presentable to those traveling into Princeton via Interstate 80 or Amtrak.

In other council notes, Mayor Joel Quiram reported a good initial week in the 30-day parking trial on South Main Street. City workers converted South Main from Columbus to the courthouse square from 45 degree to 30 degree parking stalls.

Quiram said he has received positive feedback from drivers who reported increased vision when backing up along with additional lane space. Quiram said the city has not received any complaints at the time of the meeting.