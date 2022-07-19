Princeton Community Band to honor Dr. Gary Hoelle with July 24 concert

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present their fifth concert of the summer season at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

This concert will be dedicated to the late Dr. Gary Hoelle, Podiatrist and member of the Princeton Community Band. The PCB commissioned a new band work in Gary’s memory, written by composer Robert W. Smith, entitled “In Joy and Jubilance,” which will have its premiere during this concert.

Featured on the concert will be soprano and Princeton native Susan Nelson. Nelson will be performing “You Raise Me Up” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with the band.

Other selections on the concert will include “Carnaval in Sao Paulo,” by James Barnes; “Hands Across the Sea” by Sousa; “A Hymn Tune Rhapsody” by Brubaker; Duke Ellington’s “Caravan;” “At A Dixieland Funeral” arr. by Spears; Henry Mancini’s “It Had Better Be Tonight;” and “The Home Town Boy” by Karl King.

The concert is free and all donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization. Lawn chairs are suggested and they request that the audience socially distance as much as possible.

Refreshments will be provided by the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Use the West Entrance.