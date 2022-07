Immaculate Conception Church OCCW invites the public to a “Throwback to PTO Hot Lunch” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30th in the parish hall in Ohio.

The lunch menu includes barbeque or hot dog meal with rice krispie treats and a drink to commemorate the famous Ohio School PTO hot lunch from years past.

Lunch goers may enjoy a cool lunch spot inside the parish hall during the Ohio Days Celebration. Carryouts will also be available. All proceeds benefit Immaculate Conception OCCW.