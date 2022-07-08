Bandit’s Doggie Spa in Spring Valley hosts official ribbon cutting

Bandit’s Doggie Spa, 117 W. St. Paul St. in Spring Valley, conducted it’s official ribbon cutting recently with family, owners and city officials in attendance.

The new business offers full service grooming for both dogs and cats and is insured and certified.

The business is closed on Monday and Tuesdays and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bandit’s began taking appointments July 1 at 9 a.m. and can be reached at 815-614-0458.