Bandit’s Doggie Spa in Spring Valley hosts official ribbon cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
Bandit’s Doggie Spa, located at 117 W. Saint Paul Street in Spring Valley, held it’s official ribbon cutting recently with family, owners and city officials in attendance.

Bandit’s Doggie Spa, 117 W. St. Paul Street in Spring Valley, conducted it’s official ribbon cutting recently with family, owners and city officials in attendance. (Photo submitted)

The new business offers full service grooming for both dogs and cats and is insured and certified.

The business is closed on Monday and Tuesdays and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bandit’s began taking appointments July 1 at 9 a.m. and can be reached at 815-614-0458.

