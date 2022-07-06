July 06, 2022
Princeton Community Band to hold concert on Sunday, July 10

The concert will be held at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present their fourth concert of the summer season at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 10th, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured in the concert will be trumpet soloist Jim Jones of Tiskilwa, performing a jazz solo “Bye Bye Blackbird” with the band.

Other selections for the concert will include “Blue Tango,” by Leroy Anderson; “Kentucky 1800″ by Grundman; “Birdland;” a medley of Beatles tunes entitled “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band;” “Encanto” by Robert W. Smith and “Oye Como Va.”

The concert is free and all donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Lawn chairs are suggested and the organization requests that the audience socially distance as much as possible.

Refreshments will be provided by the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Use the West Entrance.