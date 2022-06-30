June 30, 2022
Heartland Bank and Trust presents donation to Bureau County Food Pantry

Heartland Bank employees Diana Dye, Rhiley Wallace, Sara Hudson and Kathy Hermeyer recently presented $375 donation to Vanessa Hoffeditz, director of the Bureau County Food Pantry. (Photo Provided by Heartland Bank and Trust)

The Princeton office, along with other locations in the Illinois Valley region, held a charity jeans day with proceeds donated to the food pantry.

With the buying power of the regional food bank, the Bureau County Food Pantry can purchase $10 of food for every dollar donated. The bank’s charity jeans day helped purchase $3,750 worth of food.