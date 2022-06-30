Heartland Bank and Trust presents donation to Bureau County Food Pantry

Heartland Bank employees Diana Dye, Rhiley Wallace, Sara Hudson and Kathy Hermeyer recently presented $375 donation to Vanessa Hoffeditz, director of the Bureau County Food Pantry.

The Princeton office, along with other locations in the Illinois Valley region, held a charity jeans day with proceeds donated to the food pantry.

With the buying power of the regional food bank, the Bureau County Food Pantry can purchase $10 of food for every dollar donated. The bank’s charity jeans day helped purchase $3,750 worth of food.