Bureau County 4-H fair set to feature annual Sale of Champions

The 4-H Sale of Champions Committee will once again sponsor the annual 4-H Sale of Champions at this year’s upcoming Bureau County 4-H Fair, set to take place from Thursday, July 14 through Saturday, July 16 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The Champion and Reserve Champion of the beef, swine, sheep, waterfowl, rabbits, and poultry market divisions will be featured in the sale.

Each 4-H member exhibiting a market livestock project may have an animal participate in the sale. The 4-H youth owners of the featured livestock will have the option of participating in the sale.

Participating 4-H’ers may be allowed to maintain possession of their participating animals so that they may be used again in other shows for the remainder of the show season, at the discretion of the donors and the youth.

The Sale of Champions Committee Individuals and businesses asks those interested to donate to support the 4-H’ers with both current and future projects.

If you are interested in donating, send your donations to the U of I Extension Office, c/o Sale of Champions Committee, 850 Thompson St., Princeton, IL 61356.