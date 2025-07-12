Register now for Princeton Youth Soccer League

(File photo) Princeton Youth Soccer kids push a large blow-up soccer ball during the 51st annual Homestead Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Princeton. Registration for this year's league is now open. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Register online now for Princeton Youth Soccer League through July 31.

Princeton Youth Soccer League is for ages 4 (must be 4 by Aug. 31, 2025) to 14 (no older than 14 through Sept. 12).

Players are accepted from all communities surrounding Princeton.

The season runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 18. Practices start mid-August.

Register at www.pyslsoccer.com. First-time registrants need to create an account on the website.

For questions, contact director Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966 or by email at director@pyslsoccer.com. For additional information please follow the Facebook page, Princeton Youth Soccer League.