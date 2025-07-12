Register now for Princeton Youth Soccer League

Register online now for Princeton Youth Soccer League through July 31.
Princeton Youth Soccer League is for ages 4 (must be 4 by Aug. 31, 2025) to 14 (no older than 14 through Sept. 12).
Players are accepted from all communities surrounding Princeton.
The season runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 18. Practices start mid-August.
Register at www.pyslsoccer.com. First-time registrants need to create an account on the website.
For questions, contact director Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966 or by email at director@pyslsoccer.com. For additional information please follow the Facebook page, Princeton Youth Soccer League.