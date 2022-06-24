Hall Food Pantry to hold Summer Picnic Giveaway on June 29

Customers of Hall Twp. Food Pantry have been invited to a Summer Picnic give away. With the help of a giving community, clients will receive a Picnic Box containing America’s most popular picnic fare.

Hamburger patties, watermelon and Apple Pie headline the list of items included in the box of food.

Distribution will be between 9 a.m. and noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 curbside at Hall Twp. Food Pantry, located on the south side of the 500 N. Terry St. building in Spring Valley. Clients have pre-registered for this event.

Those interested can sponsor an It’s a Picnic! box for $20. The organization thanks the community in advance for helping it provide this event to its clients.