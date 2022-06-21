Princeton Veterans Organization to host Lunch in the Park on June 24

The Princeton Veterans Organization will host a Lunch in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Soldiers and Sailors Park across from the county courthouse in Princeton.

Walk up, drive up and call ahead service will be available. Call ahead service on June 24 is offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon; call 779-239-1219 for service. Alternate phone number is 815-915-7470.

The group will be serving ribeye steak meals for $10, pork chop meals for $6, brat meals for $4 and hot dog meals for $4. Chips and drinks also will be offered for $1 each.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting local veterans, their families and the community.