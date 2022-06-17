Princeton downtown flag setup falls on Main Street ahead of Friday’s concert

A 60-by-30 foot American flag was set up over Main Street in Princeton on Friday morning ahead of the city’s first summer concert, but the flag poles snapped and the pole supporting the flag landed on the ground.

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram said no one was injured and there was no property damage after the pole fell over the street, noting had the flag been erected at 4 p.m. when the street closes for the concert with people in attendance, it may have been more serious.

The flag was set up in a manner for cars to drive underneath it.

Quiram said the flag was put up by the same company responsible for the Flags of Freedom at Princeton’s Interstate 80 exit. He also said the reason the pole snapped is unknown at this time.

“They are a reputable company.,” Quiram said. “They provided the same pole set up in numerous locations. And the wind today, 5 mph with 10 mph gusts is far from the maximum wind allowance for this set up. And there has been no sustained winds to speak of.”

Quiram said the American flag is a popular feature during the Princeton Tourism’s street concerts and Quiram also said the city has been concerned in the past about the size of the flags causing issues in windy conditions.

“In years past the flag was supported by two city bucket trucks, behind the stage,” Quiram said. “The trucks took the strain of supporting the large flag, and there was the concern that the trucks might topple over as well.”

Country Artist Jake Maurer is set to perform Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Prouty Building to kick off the summer concert series on Main Street.

Quiram promised to rectify the situation.

“This incident, as disappointing as it is, is a set-back, not a defeat,” Quiram said. “We are in contact with the company. This will be made right, and the flag will again fly over our Main Street.”