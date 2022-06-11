Tiskilwa Historical Society hosting Sunday Market on June 12

The west lawn at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main will be filled with farm produce, honey, baked goods, handmade goat-milk lotions and soaps, flowers and more during the Tiskilwa Historical Society’s Sunday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

Several vendors will be on hand, including Tiskilwa’s Dugosh Farms, Maupin’s Providence Homestead, The Flower Shed of Manlius and Galassi Farms of Wyanet. In the event of rain, vendors will set up in the community room of the Tiskilwa Public Library, across Main Street from the museum.

During market hours, visitors are welcome to tour Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St. Tiskilwa T-shirts and other items will be available to buy for Pow Wow Days on Aug. 5 and 6.