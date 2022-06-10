No charges filed in Princeton man’s stand off with police

Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said Friday no charges have been filed against an individual that held police at bay for several hours Thursday afternoon into Friday morning after he fled inside a North Main Street residence.

Kammerer reported at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday officers attempted to serve a protective order in the 300 block of North Main Street when the man they were attempting to speak to ran into a residence and refused to speak to officers. Concerned about the well-being of the man, officers backed away from the residence and began speaking via phone in an effort to safely resolve the situation.

After hours of negotiation with the subject it was determined the police presence would be decreased, Kammerer said, and police will continue to monitor the situation.

“At this point there are no charges related to this incident,” Kammerer said in a Friday news release. “We have no further information to share at this time. We are not releasing the name of the parties involved out of respect for their privacy.”

Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and SRT members assisted at the scene. Main Street was closed Thursday night as officers responded to the situation, detouring traffic away from the house.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Princeton Police officer Erik Sorenson and K-9 Gus walk to the back of the residence at 230 North Main Street on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)



