4-H to offer a once-a-month kids activity at Princeton’s Farmers Market

The Princeton’s Farmers Market, which is held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 28 through Oct. 29 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, will soon offer a 4-H kids booth on select Saturdays.

Once a month during the season, the Bureau County 4-H will be present with a free activity for kids to create while their parents or guardians shop at the farmers market. The activities are open to all ages, but geared toward ages 5 through 12.

The tent will be in Princeton from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 4, July 2, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Oct. 15.

Activities will include decorating market bags, creating pocket greenhouses, exploring bee pollination, making sun catchers and completing a pumpkin plate lacing craft.

For any questions or if you need more information, call the University of Illinois Extension - Bureau. La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Unit office at 815-875-2878.

Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and on the IVCC campus in Oglesby.