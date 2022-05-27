The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host free gospel concert on June 4

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host a Gospel concert featuring the Cragun Family at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at 24 N Main St. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be collected.

The Craguns are a family group composed of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Jordan’s Father Ray Cragun and Jordan’s Sister Savannah Cragun. Jordan has been singing professionally since 2008 and Ray was a pastor for over 25 years.

In 2013 God brought the Cragun family together again from different ministry positions, to embark on their musical journey of a lifetime. Since then, the Craguns have performed in front of national and international audiences, touring from coast to coast and different parts of the world.

Since releasing their first album in 2013, the Craguns have performed in some of the largest venues, radios stations, and television shows in gospel music including the National Quartet Convention, Blue Gate Theater, Silver Dollar City and Daystar Television.

The Cragun Family is committed to effectively ministering the Gospel through song. They do this through a Spirit-filled, Christ-honoring musical excellence for people of all ages.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-875-2124 or visit its website www.eccprinceton.org.