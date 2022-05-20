May 20, 2022
Local News

Princeton’s American Legion Auxiliary #125 creates Memorial Day bags for local Veterans

Officials were also elected during Wednesday’s meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
The American Legion Auxiliary #125 met on Wednesday and prepared Memorial Day bags to give to Veterans at local retirement and nursing homes. (Photo Provided by American Legion Auxiliary #125)

During the meeting, the organization also elected and appointed Jennifer Baumgartener as President, Mary Spratt as Vice President, Mariel Fisher as Treasurer and Lydia Foehring as Secretary.

The auxiliary is a locally-run organization who is actively seeking new members. If anyone is interested in joining the group is encouraged to reach out and they will provide an application.