Princeton’s American Legion Auxiliary #125 creates Memorial Day bags for local Veterans

The American Legion Auxiliary #125 met on Wednesday and prepared Memorial Day bags to give to Veterans at local retirement and nursing homes.

During the meeting, the organization also elected and appointed Jennifer Baumgartener as President, Mary Spratt as Vice President, Mariel Fisher as Treasurer and Lydia Foehring as Secretary.

The auxiliary is a locally-run organization who is actively seeking new members. If anyone is interested in joining the group is encouraged to reach out and they will provide an application.