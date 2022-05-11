Hornbaker Gardens to offer kids activities with HG Nature Rangers series

After the enthusiasm for Prairie and Pond Discovery workshops last year, Hornbaker Gardens decided to expand offerings for the youngest of gardeners.

In addition to the Kids’ Containers for Mother’s Day and Kids’ Dragon/Fairy Garden “Make & Take” workshops, kids can now sign up for one or more exploratory workshop branded as the HG Nature Rangers series.

At 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, families are invited to enjoy a sunset over the prairie before setting out on a short Night Hike. Kids will be fascinated to watch the lightning bugs and learn about the beneficial insects and other creatures that come out in the gardens at night.

The Pond Discovery is back from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Ponds are an entire ecosystem with water plants and insects. Kids should dress to get wet for this free workshop.

The Prairie Discovery workshop returns from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Bug nets and magnifying glasses will be available for a prairie sweep to help see insects up close and learn what makes each one unique and beneficial to a healthy prairie.

All three of these discovery workshops are free to attend.

HG Nature Rangers ages 7 to 10 can further explore the gardens and their senses in a 4-week Nature Journaling series on every Tuesday morning in July.

At 9 a.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26, kids will find their own journaling spot to observe the space around them and write or draw what they see, hear and feel.

Reservations are required and limited. The cost of Nature Journaling is $20 for all four weeks and includes writing materials.

For information and to sign up for any workshop, visit hornbakergardens.com or call the office at 815-659-3282.