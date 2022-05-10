The People’s Convoy will make an overnight stop in Princeton on May 12

During its trip from California to Washington D.C., The People’s Convoy will be making an overnight stop in Princeton on Thursday, May 12.

The convoy plans to set up on the Roadranger, located at 2835 N Main St. in Princeton before continuing its trip to the east coast.

In a Feb. 26 media statement, The People’s Convoy stated that they are travelling across the United States in the interest of peace and unity. It states that the convoy is a 100% law abiding citizenry and convoy.

The stated core principles of the convoy include freedom and liberty and that they demand accountability through full and transparent congressional hearings.

The People’s Convoy identifies themselves as a peaceful and unified transcontinental movement that loves freedom.

On the morning of Friday, May 13, the convoy plans to depart Princeton and continue toward Washington D.C.

For more information on The People’s Convoy, visit ThePeoplesConvoy.org.











