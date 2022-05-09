Logan Junior High will host a Scholastic Book Fair on May 16-20

Logan Junior High will host a Scholastic Book Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 16, 17 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 18 and from 8 a.m. to noon on May 20.

The book fair will also feature a special family event with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

Funds raised will help purchase books for the school library. Families, faculty and the community are invited to attend this reading event that helps inspire children to become lifelong readers.

The book fair offers specially priced books and educational products including popular series, award winning titles, new releases, adult bestsellers and other reads from dozens of publishers.

Customers may help the school build classroom libraries by purchasing books through the Classroom Wish List program.

More information on the book fair can be found online at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/loganjuniorhighschool.