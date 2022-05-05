Arc of Illinois 72nd Annual Convention presents award to Roxanne Pressy

Gateway Service’s Roxanne Pressy was presented with an award during the Arc of Illinois 72nd Annual Convention on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14 virtually.

The award was given to acknowledge individuals for their outstanding and dedicated direct care service and support to people with developmental disabilities.

Pressy is a Direct Support Professional at Gateway Services and was one of five to receive a Direct Support Professional Award. Pressy was nominated by her supervisor, Director of Residential Services at Gateway, Jene Kinsley. Pressy is a seven year employee of Gateway Services.

Arc of Illinois is an organization that helps to advocate, support, inform, train and connect people with disabilities, families and community organizations with a place where people with disabilities can live, work, learn, play, and love in communities across the state.

Gateway Services provides a variety of services and supports for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam Counties.

For more information about Gateway Services, visit www.gateway-services.org.