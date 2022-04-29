Bureau County Farm Bureau to host 10th annual Tractor Trek on June 11

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will be hosting the 10th annual Tractor Trek on Saturday, June 11, 2022, rain or shine.

This year the event will be leaving from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius for the 54 mile ride through the northwestern portion of Bureau County.

Participants will have the opportunity to share the event with other antique tractor enthusiasts as they travel through a portion of Bureau County. Pre-registration is required by completing a registration form by June 3 .

There is a registration fee of $50. Refreshments and lunch will be provided. The deadline to register is soon as space is limited.

For more information contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at (815) 875-6468.

All proceeds will benefit the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation, Ag in the Classroom Program.