Bureau and Lee County Farm Bureaus to host 13th annual golf outing on June 23

Bureau and Lee County Farm Bureaus will be hosting their 13th Annual Golf Outing for supporters of Ag in the Classroom. The outing will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23rd at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

The Tournament will be a shot-gun start, 4- person scramble. Lunch, provided by COUNTRY Financial, will be served for all teams during the event.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Bureau and Lee County Ag in the Classroom programs.

“Today’s youth are two and three generations removed from the farm,” Bureau County Farm Bureau stated in a release. “That’s why we feel it is so important to bring agriculture awareness to local students. Supporting the Ag in the Classroom program helps us provide free agriculture materials, presentations and resources to local teachers and classrooms in Bureau and Lee Counties.”

Team fees are $250 for Basic Registration, $275 for Super Registration and $300 for Premium Registration.

Registration includes 18-holes of golf, ½ cart and lunch. If you are not a golfer, but would like to support this event, several sponsorship packages are also available. Registration is suggested by June 3.

Registration after the deadline will be accepted if space is available. For more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at (815) 875-6468.