Walnut Rotary to donate half of its cookout proceeds to Festival 56′s Camp 56

Walnut Rotary Club has announced that one-half of the proceeds from the club’s upcoming cookout will be donated to the Festival 56′s Summer Children’s Camp 56.

The cookout will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Veterans’ Memorial in Walnut. The cookout will also be a part of Walnut’s community-wide garage sale weekend.

In addition to the usual menu of pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs, the cookout will also feature barbeque sandwiches. Donations will be accepted.

Rotary Club President Tina Curtis stated that the club is excited to see these funds will go toward supporting the arts and children in the area.

“Our Club is proud to support Festival 56 and its enthusiastic efforts to bring live theater to Bureau County,” Curtis said. “One of the best possible ways to encourage an on-going interest in the arts is to involve children at a young age, who may develop a love for theater, or any of its many aspects.”

Working with Festival 56 provides an opportunity for children throughout the county to pursue their interests in the performing arts.

“Festival 56 reports that, while the registration fee for the Camp 56, a two-week summer theatre camp for children, is minimal, there remain children who are unable to participate due to financial difficulties,” Curtis said.

“The Rotary Club of Walnut wants to ensure that each and every child who wishes to enjoy the fun and excitement of a Summer Theater Program is able to do so. We are hopeful that our fellow Walnut citizens will join us in that endeavor.”