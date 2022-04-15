Princeton resident named Country Financial Representative

Country Financial has named Princeton resident TJ Scruggs as an insurance agent. Scruggs can now provide customers with a wide range of products and services for financial and insurance needs.

Scruggs has recently completed Country Financial’s training that is focused on guiding customers toward successfully setting and achieving their goals.

Scruggs earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2007 from Monmouth College. He has joins the Country Financial team of Jim Scruggs and Mike Morris at their office located at 204 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Scruggs currently resides in Princeton with his wife and two children. The office phone number is 815-872-3333.

The Country Financial serves about 1 million businesses and households throughout the United States and offers a wide range of financial services and products from home, business, auto, life and farm insurance to annuities, retirement planning services and investment management.