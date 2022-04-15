LaMoille Park announces grand opening of new playground equipment

The village of La Moille has announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration of the new playground equipment that has been installed at LaMoille Park.

The park committee will be hosting “Paws in the Park” and a playground ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at 206 Gurney St. The event will begin with a dog registration at 8:45 a.m.

Local dog owners and dog enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. The event allows dogs and their owners to enjoy the park with dog friendly contests and activities.

Following the dog show, the park committee will host a ribbon cutting celebration at 10 a.m. to officially open the new playground.

The equipment was purchased through community donations, fundraising activities of the committee and the village of La Moille.

Free refreshments will be serve and all children and families are invited to come and celebrate the new equipment.