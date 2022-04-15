Boots vs Badges Blood Drive scheduled for May 24 in Princeton

The Princeton Police Department and Princeton Fire Department will participate in a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 24 in the ImpactLife Bus at the Princeton Fire Department, located a 2 S. Main St.

The public will have the opportunity to vote on which department they would like to dedicate their donation towards, the Princeton Fire Department or the Princeton Police Department. The winning department will receive a trophy.

ImpactLife is the sole provider of blood products to OSF Saint Clare in Princeton.

All participating donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 gift card. To schedule a donation appointment call 800-747-5401.